Paddler Sun Yingsha wins women’s singles at China’s Olympic practice test

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Sun Yingsha beat her teammate Wang Manyu 4-3 in style to win the women’s singles title of the Chinese table tennis team practice test for the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

“I want to win the Olympic Games and I took every training day serious to be better. I will try my best to get a chance to compete in the Olympic Games,” said the 20-year-old Sun.

Sun who joined in the Chinese national team in 2017, is currently third in the women’s singles world rankings, while Wang, 21, is the winning member of the women’s doubles at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships.

The Olympic practice test will run until August 21, with the singles and team titles on offer. Enditem