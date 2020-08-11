Paddlers Xu/Sun win mixed doubles at China’s Olympic practice test

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Veteran paddler Xu Xin paired with rising star Sun Yingsha to clinch the mixed doubles title at the Chinese table tennis team practice test for Tokyo Olympics here on Monday, beating Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu 4-2 in the final.

“The young opponents played aggressively but made more errors,” the 30-year-old Xu said. “We won on tacit cooperation.”

Xu, who was selected into the star-studded national first team in 2006, is the first left-handed Chinese player crowned in worlds’ singles arena. He has also collected a string of world titles, in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

Sun, 20, first joined the national team in 2017 and is third in the world women’s singles rankings.

The Olympic pratice test will run until August 21, with singles and team titles up for grabs. Enditem