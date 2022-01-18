Paedo mother, 37, sobs as she confesses to raping a young girl with two men and posting photos of the heinous assaults online.

A PAEDOPHILE sobbed as she confessed to rapping a young girl and posting photos of the heinous crime online.

Vicki Bevan, 37, sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 on several occasions, including with Paul Rafferty, 62, and Tony Hutton, 42.

According to Liverpool Crown Court, the vile abuse was filmed and photographed, leading to the trio’s arrest.

Mum Bevan, of St Helens, Merseyside, appeared via video link and pleaded guilty to 34 sexual offenses, including one count of rape and five counts of assault by penetration.

She also sobbed as she admitted to 17 counts of making indecent images of children, totaling 94, and two counts of possessing extreme animal pornography, involving 100 “grossly offensive, disgusting, or otherwise obscene” images.

Rafferty, who is also from St Helens, was charged with rape, as well as sexual assault and penetration on a child under the age of 13.

One of the counts against Bevan and Hutton involved them performing a sex act on an unidentified victim.

Rafferty and Hutton admitted to a variety of sexual offenses earlier this month.

On March 25, they will be sentenced alongside Bevan.

Judge Andrew Menary QC said he would need a pre-sentence report on Bevan from the Probation Service, which would have to take into account the legal risk she posed.