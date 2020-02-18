Paedophile had locked cabinet full children’s underwear he kept as ‘trophies’

Cops found pervert Samiral Choudhury, 30, from Entwistle Street, Rochdale, had over ten children’s training bras hidden away – one belonging to a child of 10

Police rumbled a paedophile after finding a sick trove of children’s underwear locked inside a metal cabinet.

Child molester Samiral Choudhury, 30, from Entwistle Street, Rochdale, was found to have a stash of 10 children’s bras locked away alongside a USB stick containing images of vile abuse.

Choudhury, who jailed for four years in 2017 for supplying Class A drugs, was also found to be a child abuser after cops raided his home after seizing his keys.

The USB stick contained indecent images of sick images of abuse – including towards a girl of seven.

Today he was jailed for seven years and two months after admitting sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13 and voyeurism, MEN reported.

Choudhury’s conviction came off the back of a painstaking investigation, which employed the use of high-tech fingerprint profiling.

Specialist officers identified Choudhury’s fingerprint from a still image of a hand taken from one of the high-definition videos downloaded from his phone.

Police assessing the video took still pictures of his fingers and zoomed in on the ridges and swirls of his finger.

It is believed to be only the second time in Greater Manchester police employed the such technology has been used to prove guilt.

North West and Midlands police also say officers found hidden camera footage on his phone showing a grown woman taking a shower.

Speaking at Minshull Street Crown Court prosecutor Simon Blakeborough said officers went into Choudhury’s box bedroom and discovered the USB stick locked in a cashbox and a number of small bras in a locked cabinet.

Mr Blakeborough said: “The bras are described by an officer as training bras used by young girls who are just starting to develop breasts during puberty.”

His sick crimes came to light in June 2017 when his Mercedes was pulled over by police officers in Rochdale.

No sexual offences were suspected but Choudhury was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine – an offence he admitted and was given sentenced to four years imprisonment.

On his phone police found a 48 second long video showing the sexual abuse of a child.

Experts who examined the footage estimated the age of the child as between seven and ten-years-old, the court heard.

The phone also contained two still images of a young girl on a bed with a man’s hand groping her breast.

Choudhury’s was also in possession of a number of videos showing an undressed woman “drying off after a shower” which prosecutors say was filmed using a ‘peephole’.

A number of videos of fully clothed children filmed in public, which appeared to have been taken “covertly”, were also discovered, Mr Blakeborough said.

When quizzed by police in prison, where he was serving time for drug offences, Choudhury denied the offences, instead claiming that the USB stick was used for work and other people had access to it.

Police say Choudhury also claimed he had the ‘peephole’ camera to look for rodents that were behind skirting boards in his house.

Defending Choudhury, Ms White said he is willing to take any courses that would address his offending behaviour.

“The defendant is pretty upset and embarrassed in the dock,” she said.

“These offences have had a profound effect on his assessment of himself.

“His mum and dad are here. They don’t excuse his behaviour but stand by him.”

Choudhury was jailed for seven years and two months and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, prohibiting him from having unsupervised contact with children under 16.