Paedophile Hey Dad! star Robert Hughes could be released from jail after six years behind bars

Paedophile Hey Dad! star Robert Hughes could be released from jail in a matter of weeks after serving just six years behind bars for abusing four young girls.

The 71-year-old former television star was sentenced in 2014 to a maximum of 10 years and nine months jail with a non-parole period of six years for sexual and indecent assault.

He was convicted of 10 child sex offences for his heinous crimes committed between 1983 and 1991.

But after just six years in jail, the disgraced actor could be back on the streets in April.

This week, the parole board will hold the first of Hughes’ two hearings.

If approved, Hughes will walk free on April 6.

Former co-star Sarah Monahan, who played his onscreen daughter on the hit sitcom, says she and his other victims fear ‘reprisal’ once Hughes is released.

‘Since he has said that we’re horrible people for doing this to him, we don’t know if he’s going to want revenge,’ she told A Current Affair.

Ms Monahan said she feels safe while living in New York, but fears running into him on the streets when coming back to Australia to see her family.

‘I would be nervous to return to Australia for work or to visit family because he could know that I’m there. If I was doing a life broadcast somewhere he could see it and show up,’ she said.

‘What if you’re walking down the street and you bump into him… everyone’s just very nervous of his reaction or what he might do when he gets out.’

‘The other girls [who live in Australia]are very fearful for reprisal because who knows what his state of mind is.’

Ms Monahan said she believes Hughes should only be released back into the community if he finally takes responsibility for his crimes.

‘If he’s going to get out early it should be because he’s admitted guilt,’ she said.

‘The question is whether he admits he’s guilty, or if he still think he’s the innocent victim here.’

‘If he still thinks he’s innocent, then he probably should spend some more time in prison thinking about it.’

Eighteen women testified against Hughes, but he was only convicted for the abuse of four of them – including his own niece.

‘Robert Hughes grabbed me, tickled me and touched me inappropriately, including on my breasts and genitals on a number of occasions,’ she said during trial.

‘He also exposed himself to me on a number of occasions and touched his genitals in front of me.’

During the trial, two women said Hughes had entered their rooms naked during sleepovers with his daughter, and exposed himself or sexually assaulted them as they lay in bed.

Former colleagues who worked on set with the former Hey Dad! star also gave evidence, testifying that Hughes would repeatedly expose himself.

During Hughes’s 2015 sentencing at the Sydney District Court, Judge Peter Zahra said the actor had not expressed remorse.

‘His conduct continued over 20 years. [Even] after he was questioned by police in 1986 it continued,’ he said.

‘The offender took advantage of when he was with victims in social settings in his home or at victims’ homes.

‘He lacks insight into his offending and he is unlikely to access treatment programs.’

Hughes denied all the allegations, screaming ‘I’m innocent’ in court when he was found guilty.

Hughes was originally placed in Goulburn Maximum Security Prison, where authorities had to build a wall to stop him being pelted by faeces thrown by the other inmates.

It’s understood he has since been moved to Long Bay Correctional Centre.