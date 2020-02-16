Paedophile teacher, 76, molested four boys as young as 12 in the classroom

A paedophile teacher that sexually abused four students in his care has been jailed.

Trevor Alan Spurritt, 76, faced County Court of Victoria on Wednesday were he was sentenced over the assaults on students aged between 12 and 14.

He was sentenced to five years and eight months behind bars, but will be eligible for parole after three years.

Spurritt assaulted the boys at Camberwell Grammar between 1969 to 1971 while the students were in the classroom and on school camps.

The court heard Spurritt repeatedly assaulted a boy at two school camps after telling students it was time for bed, according to the Herald Sun.

He also preyed on a boy who was sick and alone in the mess hall of a school camp by touching his bottom.

The sentencing was delayed by Judge Patricia Riddell last year so the paedophile could have a knee replacement surgery in December.

The court heard Spurritt suffers osteoarthritis and resulting procedure had increased his pain with more surgery recommended.

But Ms Riddell refused to delay the sentencing so the paedophile could serve justice before he dies.

‘I must allow for the reasonable possibility that you may not survive a term of imprisonment,’ she said.

Ms Riddell said the Spurritt had never admitted to the crimes or expressed empathy for his victims.

She added the non-parole period of three years was set for several reasons, including his lack of offending since and his poor health.

The principal of Camberwell Grammar, Paul Hicks, issued a statement and apologised to students on the behalf of the school for the ‘hurt and pain they have experienced’.

‘The men who brought these complaints to the police have shown great courage, and while we understand that the sentence imposed by the Court will not undo the events of the past, I hope that this outcome will bring them at least some peace,’ he wrote.