Paige Spiranac slams “elitist” golf and charity who rejected her ‘because of her boobs’

Paige Spiranac, dubbed the ‘world’s hottest golfer’ has hit out at the “hypocrisy” of the sport and claimed she has been shamed as a “s***” and a “w****” in the past

Golf star Paige Spiranac has slammed the sport as “elitist”, “stuffy” and full of “hypocrisy” as the claims she will never fit in because of her image.

The Spiranac has amassed an army of Instagram followers having initially found fame by posting trick shot videos.

The 26-year-old had a short stint as a professional golfer after being considered a future star in college.

But she has now turned her attentions elsewhere and become a social media personality.

Spiranac, who last week opened up on how she beat a nude photo leak by posing for Sports Illustrated on her own terms, has hit out at rules over what players can wear as she slammed the hierarchy of the sport.

She revealed she was once rejected from helping a charity ‘because of her cleavage’ by a golf club board as she claimed to have been shamed as a “w***e” and a “s***”.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Playing-A-Round, she said: “Golf is elitist, it’s stuffy, it’s exclusive and I hate that because I am not that and I was never welcomed in and I’m still not welcomed in.

Discussing the charity incident she added: “I wanted to help this charity out and I wanted to give them free golf clubs.

“The guy wrote back and said, ‘We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can’t help out’.

“I want to give back to these kids who don’t have anything, because I grew up not having anything, and I can’t even f***ing do that because of my cleavage.

“We bond over having a common interest and we all love the same thing … I don’t understand why it matters if you’re wearing a polo (shirt) and I’m not wearing a polo.

“If a guy on tour wears shorts instead of pants, the world’s not going to end. In golf, people make all of these problems so serious and it’s not serious.”

She branded golf the “worst place” for her as she is the “opposite” of the expectations of the sport.

She continued: “It’s like my whole life I’m trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself and I haven’t found that.

“Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I’m not.

“I’m not refined, I’m raw and real and I wear what I want and I have always been so different and golf is not that way.

“It’s an act. I feel like everyone in golf is just playing this part of this perfect golfer when in reality it’s nothing like that.

“They call it a gentleman’s game but those guys definitely don’t act like gentlemen a lot of the time.

“There’s just so much hypocrisy in golf and it’s so frustrating for me.

“It’s this big boys club where if someone does something they’ll cover that up … but I wear a tank top and I’m the s**t and I’m the w****e and I’m the one that’s ruining the game.

“I’m not going to feel like I fit in when everything that I do, I’m an outcast.”