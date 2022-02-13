Paignton Zoo has begun freezing the DNA of endangered animals in order to aid in their preservation.

Paignton Zoo has started freezing endangered animal DNA in order to help save them from extinction.

Paignton Zoo in Devon has joined Chester Zoo and the University of Oxford in assisting animal biobank charity Nature’s Safe in the creation of a massive database of genetic samples.

As part of a project to provide a “Noah’s Ark of DNA,” a British zoo has begun freezing sperm, eggs, and other genetic samples of some of its most endangered animals.

Paignton Zoo in Devon is collaborating with Nature’s Safe, an animal biobank charity that has frozen samples from 82 species at its laboratories in Whitchurch, Shropshire, including mouse deer, Colombian spider monkeys, Humboldt penguins, and panther chameleons.

Chester Zoo and the University of Oxford’s Rhino Fertility Project are among the organizations with which the charity is collaborating.

The goal is to collect samples from hundreds of the world’s 40,000 endangered species, which could be used to help sick animals or prevent them from going extinct.

Tullis Matson, co-founder of Nature’s Safe, explained, “What we can do is freeze these samples down in a living state.”

“We can bring these samples back to life in 10, 20, 30, 1,000 years and hopefully halt the extinction process and slow the loss of diversity on the planet when these species are on the verge of extinction,” says the researcher.

“If we have that one-of-a-kind DNA, we can use it for a variety of things.”

In theory, we should be able to turn that skin sample into sperm and eggs in the coming years, which is quite amazing.

But science is progressing at such a rapid pace that if we don’t act now, those species will be extinct forever.”

Mr. Matson wants to follow in the footsteps of San Diego Zoo, which has frozen over 10,000 sperm and embryos, including one extinct species, the po’ouli, a passerine bird endemic to the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Immature frozen cat eggs have been matured and fertilized in vitro to form advanced stage embryos, and the zoo has used artificial insemination of cryopreserved sperm to produce chicks of several pheasant species.

In vitro matured cheetah eggs were fertilized with thawed cheetah sperm, which then developed into an embryo.

Southern white rhino oocytes were fertilized with sperm frozen for 20 years via sperm injection.

