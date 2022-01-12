Paisley, a 14-year-old girl, has gone missing, prompting police to express their “growing concern” for her safety.

Stephanie Murdoch was last seen around 5.30 p.m. yesterday in the Ferguslie Park area of town, and police have issued a public appeal for information.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Paisley girl who has gone missing.

Stephanie Murdoch was last seen around 5.30 p.m. yesterday (January 11) in the Ferguslie Park neighborhood.

Stephanie is described as a white woman with long blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and having a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, a black body warmer, black leggings, and black trainers when she was last seen.

“We have growing concerns for Stephanie and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare,” says Police Constable Gardner of Paisley Police Station.

“Anyone who may have seen Stephanie or knows where she is is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0124 of 12012022.”