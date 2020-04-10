Pakistan accepts Afghanistan’s request to allow cargo truck movement at border

ISLAMABAD, April 8 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Wednesday announced to facilitate cargo trucks and containers to enter Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points, the Foreign Ministry said here.

The decision was taken in response to a special request of the Afghan government, as well as humanitarian considerations, the foreign office said in a statement, adding that the two border-crossings at Torkham in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaman in southwest Balochistan province will be opened thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10 onwards.

“As a neighbor and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic,” the statement added.

Last month, the country also temporarily opened Chaman border to allow trucks to cross into Afghanistan on the request of the neighbor country.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan opened the both border crossings to allow stranded Afghan citizens to return home, but no cargo was allowed to cross the border which was closed in the wake of rising cases of the COVID-19 in the two countries.