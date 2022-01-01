Pakistan and India share nuclear facility lists.

Lists of nuclear facilities are exchanged between Pakistan and India.

According to an agreement between two nuclear neighbors, lists have been exchanged.

Pakistan’s KARACHI

India and Pakistan, longtime rivals, have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities and installations, Islamabad announced on Saturday.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the annual exchange took place in accordance with the agreement on “Prohibition of Attacks on Nuclear Installations and Facilities,” which the two nuclear neighbors signed in December 1988 and ratified in January 1991.

India also stated that it and Pakistan had exchanged a list of nuclear installations and facilities.

“India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered by the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan today through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad,” according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both countries must notify each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1, according to the agreement.

1 of every year

According to the statements, this practice has been consistently followed since 1992.

Arms race between nuclear weapons

Pakistan and India are two of the few countries in the world with nuclear weapons.

In 1974, India became the first country to obtain nuclear weapons, prompting Pakistan to follow suit.

In the 1980s, when Pakistan was an ally of the United States in the first Afghan war against the crumbling Soviet Union, it quietly developed its own nuclear capability.

India has between 80 and 100 nuclear warheads, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, while Pakistan has between 90 and 110.

Meanwhile, a number of international think tanks believe Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal will surpass 200 weapons in the next five years, blaming China for assisting the country’s nuclear program.

*New Delhi-based reporter Ahmad Adil contributed to this report.