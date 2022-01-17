Pakistan announces the’successful’ completion of a Chinese medicine trial to treat COVID-19.

COVID-19 patients in China are already being treated with medicine.

Pakistani city of Karachi

Pakistan announced on Monday that a clinical trial of a Chinese herbal medicine for treating coronavirus had been “successful.”

Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, the director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science in Karachi, made the announcement, saying that Jinhua Qinggan Granules, a Chinese traditional herbal medicine, is expected to be effective against the infectious disease, including the latest omicron variant.

The medicine, which is made by Juxiechang (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in China to treat COVID-19 patients.

Chaudhry told reporters that the trials were carried out on 300 patients who were treated at home.

The medicine would work on mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, with an efficacy rate of 82.67 percent, according to Dr.

The trials’ lead investigator, Raza Shah.

There was no word on when the medicine would be available to the general public, however.

The fifth wave of coronavirus, caused by the omicron variant, is currently wreaking havoc on the South Asian nuclear powerhouse.

On Monday, for the third day in a row, the country reported over 4,000 new infections, indicating that the epidemic is spreading.

Karachi, the country’s largest city and commercial capital, has been hit the hardest, with a worryingly low positivity rate of nearly 40%.

Despite the rising number of cases, Islamabad has stated that it has no plans to reinstate the coronavirus restrictions.

Since March 2020, the country has reported over 1.23 million infections and over 29,000 deaths.