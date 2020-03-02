Pakistan annual inflation slows to 12.40% y/y in…

ISLAMABAD, March 2 – Pakistan’s consumer price inflation slowed to 12.40% in February from the same month a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The bureau had recorded the CPI inflation at 14.56% in January, the highest in a decade.

Prices of food items such as pulses, fresh vegetables and wheat, which have been the main top drivers of inflation, saw a downward trend, the bureau said.

Pakistanis have lately been under a tough squeeze on their household budgets.

Pakistan’s central bank in late January kept rates unchanged at 13.25%, citing strong inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Editing by Shri Navaratnam)