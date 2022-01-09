Pakistan calls for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir once again.

Pakistan urges the UN to stop India’s ‘war crimes, crimes against humanity,’ as Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day.

As Kashmiris commemorate their annual Right to Self-Determination Day, Pakistan has urged the United Nations to follow through on its promise and hold a plebiscite in the disputed valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter that a UN-supervised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir was “unfulfilled” in 1949.

Parts of Kashmir are held by India and Pakistan, and both claim the entire territory.

China also has control over a small sliver of the region.

The UN promised that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be settled through a free and fair plebiscite on May 5, 1949, following a full-scale war between Pakistan and India in 1948, but the exercise was never carried out.

He accused India’s nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of committing “war crimes” by attempting to change the status and demography of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that the international community, particularly the United Nations, must act to stop “India’s war crimes and crimes against humanity,” adding that “Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression.”

“Pakistan’s commitment to the just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination remains unwavering,” Khan said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, also called on the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations, and the media, to take “full” notice of the “aggravating situation in Indian-administered Kashmir and hold India accountable for egregious human rights violations and serious crimes against humanity in the occupied territory.”

“The international community must act in support of Kashmiris’ fundamental freedoms and basic human rights,” he said, adding that New Delhi should be pressed to allow a UN fact-finding mission to “investigate reports of grave human rights violations” in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will continue to provide all possible support to the Kashmiris until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Qureshi said.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947, the first in 1948, the second in 1965, and the third in 1971.

