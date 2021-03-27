Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-1A ballistic missile: army

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile which has a range of 900 km, the Pakistani military said.

An army statement said the test flight of Shaheen-1A was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation systems.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military chiefs congratulated on the successful missile test, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officials of various organizations involved in the country’s missile systems, and scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, according to the statement. Enditem