Pakistan confirms 3,864 COVID-19 positive cases, 54 deaths

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (Xinhua) — Pakistan’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 3,864 including 54 deaths, according to the data updated by the country’s health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The statistics revealed that 577 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, which is the highest figure recorded in a day since the country recorded its first two cases on Feb. 26.

The majority of the fresh cases were recorded in the country’s eastern Punjab province which continued to be the most affected region with 1,918 positive cases, followed by the southern Sindh province which recorded 932 cases so far.

The number of cases rose to 500 in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 211 in north Gilgit-Baltistan region, 202 in southwest Balochistan province, and 83 in the capital Islamabad.

At least 17 people have lost their lives each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 15 in Punjab. Overall, 429 people across the country recovered and were discharged from the hospitals which are about 11 percent of the total positive cases.

A rise in the death toll is feared as at least 28 patients are in critical condition in different hospitals. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases since the start of April.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government is increasing its capacity to conduct more tests to screen out the maximum number of suspected cases. He said the government believed that early detection and isolation is the best way to contain the virus.

Observing the rise, the government of Pakistan has reportedly been considering extending the nationwide lockdown for another two-week period. The original lockdown is to end on the night of April 14.

Last week, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to consider opening a limited number of industries, including the construction sector, at the end of the lockdown. However, several health experts are requesting the government to change its decision.