Pakistan enhances security of CPEC: army

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Pakistan’s army said on Thursday that security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been further enhanced.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said all formations deployed for the security of CPEC have been further equipped and become more active.

“The security is a continuous process. It is a very big project. Its security requirements are increased as it is developed and makes progress. Security will be further enhanced,” Iftikhar said when asked about security of CPEC during a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He said there will be no compromise on security of CPEC as the project is linked to Pakistan’s future.

“We are enhancing the security infrastructure as the projects are making progress. We have a better sense of the threats to the project. There is no compromise on its security,” Iftikhar said.

Talking about fencing of the 2,600-km border with Afghanistan, Iftikhar said fencing will be completed by the end of next year to stop the illegal cross-border movement and to ensure security in both countries. He said that 1,700-km fencing has already been completed.

“There has been a substantial decrease in terrorist activities in Pakistan and illegal cross-border movement due to border fencing,” Iftikhar said. Enditem