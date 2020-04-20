Pakistan extends suspension of all flight operations till April 30

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (Xinhua) — The government of Pakistan has extended the suspension of all domestic and international flight operations till April 30, a statement from the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Saturday.

The decision comes after the country has witnessed a regular increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases which had risen to 7,638 with 143 deaths as on Saturday afternoon.

As per the decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier have been extended up to April 30, 2020, said the CAA.

Pakistan had suspended domestic and international flight operations in the country to control the spread of COVID-19 after a large number of infected patients who had recent foreign travel history were reported in the country.

However, special, cargo and relief planes holding special approval will continue operations as per the permissions granted to them, said the CAA, adding that all such flights will have to follow onboard as well as on the ground standard operation procedures regarding aircraft disinfection, passenger and crew protection measures announced by the government.

According to a CAA statement released earlier this month, all passengers on board any inbound flight shall be subjected to thorough checking as per established procedures, including screening, swab testing, isolation or quarantine and follow the instructions of health officials.

The government has already given special permission to the national flag carrier the Pakistan International Airlines and some foreign airlines to bring back stranded Pakistanis from abroad and take away foreigners stuck in Pakistan.