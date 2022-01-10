Pakistan has completed a $63 million education package for Afghan students.

According to official statements, the package will benefit 8,250 Afghan undergraduate, graduate, and teacher students.

ISLAMABAD is the capital of Pakistan.

According to a senior official, Pakistan has finalized an Rs11.2 billion ((dollar)63 million) education package for Afghan students and plans to establish a university campus in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

On condition of anonymity, a senior Pakistani government official told Anadolu Agency that the package “includes 3,000 scholarships, free training with stipends for 5,000 Afghan nationals, free training for 150 Afghan teachers, 100 nursing diploma scholarships, and the establishment of an AIOU (Allama Iqbal Open University) regional campus in Kabul to improve the education sector and skill development.”

Pakistan’s president serves as chancellor of the AIOU in Islamabad, the country’s largest university.

The University of Management and Technology in Lahore also announced 100 scholarships for Afghan students and 10 Ph.D scholarships for teachers and researchers to support education in the war-torn country during acting Afghan Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani’s first visit to Pakistan last month, the officer added.

“Pakistan is making an important contribution to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people,” he said.

“We have provided enormous relief assistance to the Afghan people thus far to assist them in this difficult time.”

Due to the economic crisis that erupted after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in mid-August, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced over (dollar)28 million in medical, food, and other humanitarian aid for Afghanistan last November.

Pakistan also sent a team of engineers and technicians to Afghanistan last week to install and commission new medical equipment worth Rs 2 billion (US$11 million) in Afghan hospitals.

“We are assisting the Afghan people in these trying times by holding free eye camps in Khost province last month, where our medical teams performed 424 surgeries,” the official said.

Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that his country was instrumental in the safe evacuation of nearly 80,000 people from 42 countries and nationalities from Kabul, including diplomats and UN officials.

According to Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged Rs5 billion (USD 28.3 billion) in aid to Afghanistan, with the first shipment already on its way.