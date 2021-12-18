Pakistan has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant.

On December, a 57-year-old woman from Karachi was found to have a strain.

Through genome sequencing, Pakistan confirmed its first case of the new omicron variant of coronavirus on Monday.

On December, a suspected case of the new strain was reported in the South Asian country.

9, but samples were sent to the National Institute of Health, an independent body within the federal Ministry of Health, for genomic research.

“The National Institute of Health in Islamabad has confirmed that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of Sars-CoV2,” the National Command and Operation Center, an official body in charge of the country’s anti-coronavirus strategy, said on Twitter.

“This is the first confirmed case,” the statement continued, “but ongoing surveillance of identified samples is in place to identify trends.”

The 57-year-old woman from the commercial capital is at home and doing well, according to the Agha Khan Hospital Karachi, where the suspected case was reported.

According to the press release, no other patients at the hospital have tested positive for omicron.

Over 25% of Pakistan’s population has been fully vaccinated, despite the country’s population of more than 200 million people.

According to preliminary data, the variant is more transmissible than the delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy while causing less severe symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

The delta variant, which was first discovered in India earlier this year, is responsible for the majority of coronavirus infections worldwide.

The discovery of omicron by South Africa in late November prompted countries all over the world to impose travel bans on the region and reintroduce domestic restrictions.

It has spread to at least 63 countries since its inception.