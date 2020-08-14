Pakistan has defeated terrorism, extremism, says president

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Friday that Pakistan has overcome several challenges in the recent years including defeating terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day was celebrated across the country on Friday with traditional enthusiasm and zeal, and President Alvi hoisted the national flag at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, or the presidential house, in the capital Islamabad.

Pakistan got independence from the British colonial rule on Aug. 14, 1947.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, Alvi highlighted Pakistan’s contributions in recent years including defeating terrorism and extremism, hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades, adopting an approach of peaceful neighborhood, and dealing with COVID-19 effectively.

“Pakistani nation has surmounted several challenges in the recent past,” he said.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, members of the parliament, services chiefs, diplomats and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Alvi paid tributes to the Pakistani armed force for clearing the country of the menace of terrorism as the result of a series of major offensives and huge sacrifices.

“Pakistan has now become an example for the world in effectively fighting the terrorism and extremism,” the Pakistani president said.

Talking about COVID-19, Alvi said the whole Pakistani nation showed unprecedented discipline and flattened the curve by strictly observing anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

He said Pakistan’s economy has also shown positive signs despite the COVID-19 impact and international financial institutions have recognized it.

On Afghan conflict, he expressed the hope that the reconciliation process in Afghanistan will lead to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The president pointed out that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not merely a project between Pakistan and China. It will also contribute to promoting transit trade in Central Asia and help establishing peace in the region.

As part of the Independence Day’s celebrations, the government and private buildings and markets were illuminated and decorated with Pakistan’s national flag and posters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday in a series of tweets also congratulated the nation on the Independence Day. Enditem