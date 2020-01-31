Pakistan reaches out to Africa for economic relations: Pakistani official

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Kenya on Tuesday as part of the country’s initiative to boost economic relations with African countries.

Qureshi said on Tuesday that the first-ever “Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference” which is part of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” initiative, hosted jointly by the Pakistani ministries of commerce and foreign affairs, will be held in Nairobi on Jan. 30-31.

Apart from Kenyan cabinet members, dignitaries from other African countries and Pakistani envoys in Africa, the conference will be attended by a strong contingent of business-people and entrepreneurs from Pakistan, who will interact with their African counterparts, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The statement said the conference will be an important opportunity for Pakistani and African businesses to interface, identify the areas for enhanced engagement, and develop proposals for customized economic collaboration.

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistani prime minister on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, will lead a 100-member delegation of businessmen to take part in the conference, Qureshi said in a video message released by his office.