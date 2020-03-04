Pakistan reports 5th confirmed case of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, March 3 (Xinhua) — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has reached five with one new case reported, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza confirmed Tuesday.

Mirza said in an early morning tweet that the newly confirmed fifth patient “is stable and is being managed well”, without disclosing details.

Sources from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the latest infected patient is a 45-year-old woman from the country’s north Gilgit-Baltistan region, who is being treated in the PIMS. She visited the hospital with infected signs after her travel to Iran for pilgrimage.

The Pakistani government is launching an awareness campaign by activating a telephone helpline and establishing a web portal to report syndromes of fever and flu, enabling the government to trace them and conduct necessary lab tests.

The provincial government of south Pakistan’s Sindh on Sunday also decided to extend the closure of all private and government schools in the province till March 13 in order to protect students from the coronavirus disease.