Pakistan sees 100+ COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day straight

KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistan registered over 102 new fatalities from the coronavirus for the second day straight, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 15,026.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 103 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatalities since December last year.

Pakistan also reported 4,004 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 700,188.

Some 620,789 patients have so far recovered, while the number of active cases in the country reached 64,373.

Infections have risen sharply in the South Asian nation of over 200 million people in recent days, with over 23,000 COVID-19 cases reported in April alone.

The government has already imposed “broader lockdowns” in high-risk areas, with no movement allowed, except for emergencies until April 11.