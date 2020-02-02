Pakistan to firmly stand together with China: FM

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s foreign minister, who said the Pakistani people will firmly stand together with their Chinese counterparts in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi first conveyed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s greetings to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s efforts to prevent and control the outbreak, and is willing to provide any help to China in fighting the epidemic, Qureshi said, adding that Pakistan will soon deliver relief supplies to China by military aircraft.

At this difficult time, the Pakistani people will firmly stand together with their Chinese brothers, he said.

China has been widely praised by the international community for taking timely and effective measures to cope with the outbreak, but others have attempted to exploit the epidemic to create panic, which Pakistan firmly opposes, he said.

The Pakistani government believes that China is fully capable of safeguarding the safety and health of foreign citizens in China, and thanks the Chinese side for looking after Pakistani citizens in China, he said.

Pakistan firmly believes that the Chinese people will overcome the epidemic under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

For his part, Wang conveyed Li’s greetings to Khan, and said that under Xi’s leadership China has activated a nationwide system and taken decisive measures, making every effort to fight the epidemic.

Wang said China has the confidence and ability to win the fight against the outbreak.

Noting that China and Pakistan are close neighbors with a tradition of mutual help, Wang said the profound friendship between the two countries has been highlighted once again as Pakistan is doing all it can to lend a helping hand to China during a time of great difficulty for the Chinese people.

The Pakistani government trusts the Chinese government as it has no intention to hastily withdraw its nearly one thousand citizens in the Chinese city of Wuhan, he said, adding that the Chinese side will continue to guarantee the safety and health of Pakistani brothers and sisters in China and provide any essential help they need.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stressed on Thursday that China’s measures against the epidemic are timely and effective and that it opposes any travel or trade restrictions on China, Wang said.

However, there are still some who are anxious to instigate and see chaos, he said.

Some countries have announced travel bans to China following the WHO’s conclusions, an undesirable move for international relations, Wang said.

The Chinese side believes that the international community, including Pakistan, should fully respect the WHO’s position and continue to support China in containing the outbreak, he added.