Pakistan turns 29th with 500 Covid-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: While around 1,000 cases and over 20 deaths have been reported daily in the country for the past five days, Pakistan has been ranked 24th in most cases in the world and is the 29th country to have over 500 deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In addition, Pakistan ranks sixth in Asia and eighth in most cases.

According to data available on the Department of National Health Services website, the countries where most deaths have been reported are the United States with around 70,000 deaths, Italy over 29,000, Britain over 28,000, Spain 25,000 and India over 1,500 deaths.

On the other hand, the neighboring countries China and Iran, which were first in terms of the number of cases, have now dropped to double-digit ranks.

The situation is expected to improve next month, officially hopes

The Executive Director of the National Institute for Health (NIH), Major General Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram, Dawn said that the situation for Pakistan will improve next month.

According to various models, the total number of cases in Pakistan could rise to 150,000, but hoped that the number of cases would remain below 100,000 by May 30.

“The curves in the nine most important countries, including Italy and Spain, have started to straighten out. Brazil and Russia become new centers of the corona virus. In Pakistan, the curve will flatten after May 30, ”he said.

Prof. Ikram said he hoped the increase in the number of cases would slow down due to the rise in temperature, but a sudden shower of rain helped the virus to spread.

“However, the situation is still under control and we believe that Pakistan will be able to weather difficult times without much harm,” he hoped.

The microbiologist Prof. Dr. Javed Usman told Dawn that the virus was destroyed at 56 degrees Celsius, which was not possible in the human body because human cells were destroyed at over 42 degrees Celsius. In addition, the temperature in buildings typically stayed at 30 degrees Celsius, he said.

“However, it is a fact that the behavior of the virus on the subcontinent is not as aggressive as in the United States and Italy. Because the virus is made up of RNA (ribonucleic acid), it tends to change or mutate 100 times more often. This is why it is the most difficult to invent vaccines against RNA viruses such as HIV and hepatitis C viruses, ”he said.

However, an NIH expert who refused to be quoted disagreed that the virus would be checked in Pakistan after May 30.

“Although it is claimed that the first phase of virus spread in Pakistan is complete, I believe that the escalation of the first wave has just started, causing us to suffer around 1,000 cases and over 20 deaths daily. It shows that the month of May will be problematic, ”he said. “On the other hand, the government will loosen restrictions on the public movement and our masses are not responsible. This will further exacerbate the health problems that could collapse, ”he feared.