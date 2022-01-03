‘Pakistan will continue to fence the Afghan border in order to clear up any misunderstandings with the Taliban.’

‘Pakistan is clearing the air with the Taliban and will continue to fence the Afghan border.’

Last month, the Taliban prevented Pakistani soldiers from erecting a security fence for the first time since taking power.

Pakistan pledged on Monday to safeguard its interests by continuing to fence its porous border with Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan is working with the Taliban to “diplomatically” resolve some “confusions” over the fencing exercise.

Pakistani soldiers were stopped from erecting a security fence in Nangarhar, the eastern province, late last month, the first such incident since the Taliban took power in mid-August 2021.

Previously, Islamabad claimed that the dispute had been resolved and that the two sides had agreed to work together under “consensus.”

In response to a question, Qureshi stated, “We have fenced the border (with Afghanistan) and will continue to do so.”

“Afghanistan is a friendly and welcoming country to us.”

Some people want to bring this up unnecessarily, which is not in Pakistan’s best interests,” he continued, stressing that the dispute is being resolved through diplomatic channels.

Pakistan began fencing in 2017 to prevent militant infiltration, smuggling, and other illegal crossings along its nearly 2,670 kilometers (1,640 mile) border with Afghanistan.

The government claims that more than 90% of the work has been completed.

Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan share 18 crossing points, with the Torkham and Chaman border posts in the northwest being the busiest.

The Durand Line – the de facto border between the two countries – is not recognized by Afghanistan because it was drawn by a British colonial regime “to divide ethnic Pashtuns.”

The border was established in 1893 as part of an agreement between British colonial India and Abdur Rahman Khan, the ruler of Afghanistan at the time.

Islamabad, on the other hand, maintains that the Durand Line is a permanent border between the two countries.

Pakistan will not take sides in the US-China dispute.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s position amid rising US-China tensions, Qureshi stated that Islamabad will not join any “camp.”

Instead, as it did in the 1960s, Pakistan will play a reconciliatory role in reducing tensions.

“The United States is well aware of the nature of our bilateral relationship with China.

“It’s not a zero-sum game,” he insisted.