‘Pakistan will continue to fence the Afghan border in order to clear up any misunderstandings with the Taliban.’

‘Pakistan will continue to fence the Afghan border in order to clear up any confusion with the Taliban.’

Last month, the Taliban prevented Pakistani soldiers from erecting a security fence for the first time since taking power.

Pakistan pledged on Monday to safeguard its interests by continuing to fence its porous border with Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan is working with the Taliban to “diplomatically” resolve some “confusions” over the fencing exercise.

Pakistani soldiers were stopped from erecting a security fence in Nangarhar, the eastern province, late last month, the first such incident since the Taliban took power in mid-August 2021.

Islamabad had previously claimed that the dispute had been resolved and that the two sides had agreed to work together under “consensus.”

In response to a question, Qureshi said, “We have fenced the border (with Afghanistan) and will continue to do so.”

“Afghanistan is a friendly and brotherly country to us.”

Some people want to bring up this issue unnecessarily, which is not in Pakistan’s best interests,” he continued, stressing that the dispute is being handled through diplomatic channels.

Pakistan began fencing in 2017 to prevent militant infiltration, smuggling, and other illegal crossings along its nearly 2,670-kilometer (1,640-mile) border with Afghanistan.

More than 90% of the work has been completed, according to the government.

There are 18 crossing points between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, with the Torkham and Chaman border posts in the northwest being the busiest.

The Durand Line – the de facto border between the two countries – is not recognized by Afghanistan because it was drawn by a British colonial regime “to divide ethnic Pashtuns.”

The border was established in 1893 as part of a treaty between India and Abdur Rahman Khan, the ruler of Afghanistan at the time.

Islamabad, on the other hand, insists that the Durand Line is a permanent border between the two countries.

Pakistan will not join any of the camps in the US-China spat.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s stance in the wake of rising tensions between the US and China, Qureshi stated that Islamabad will not join any “camp.”

Instead, as it did in the 1960s, Pakistan will play a reconciliatory role to ease tensions.

“The United States is well aware of the nature of our relationship with China.

He insisted that it was not a zero-sum game.