Pakistani authorities say major reforms helps facilitate trading across border

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Tuesday that the related major reforms implemented by the government has helped facilitate the cross-border trade activities.

In World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, Pakistan has jumped 28 places, from 136th to 108th, in the ranking related to the ease of doing business, while its ranking in Trading Across Border index has gone up 31 places, from 142nd to 111th.

Trading across border has been made easier by Pakistani government’s reform efforts focusing on three crucial areas including enhancing the integration of various agencies in the Web Based One Customs electronic system, reducing the number of documents required for import and export clearances, and enhancing capacities of Pakistan Customs officials in smoothly regulating border trade, a statement from the FBR said.

The statement said that the border-related facilitations are among the top priority areas as per the comprehensive policy laid down by the Pakistani government, adding that concerted efforts by Pakistan Customs, under the FBR, led to impressive performance in terms of compliance with the provisions of World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement.

“Pakistan Customs has pursued implementation of effective customs controls so that compliant trade is thoroughly facilitated, while lesser or non-compliant trade is diverted to detailed scrutiny,” it added.

In order to further improve Pakistan’s position in ease of doing business, the FBR has been pursuing simultaneous completion of the Regional Improvement of Border Services (RIBS) project and the Pakistan Single Window system, according to the statement.

RIBS is being implemented at Torkham, Chaman and Wagah borders. It is a flagship program aimed at improving border-crossing facilities at key transit points to Afghanistan and India, said the FBR, adding that Pakistan Single Window, on the other hand, will integrate online at least 46 departments and agencies in Pakistan, and further promote trading activities across border. Enditem