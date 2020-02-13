Pakistani COVID-19 patient cured and discharged from hospital in Guangdong

A Pakistani student (L) studying in China talks with medical staff after his recovery at a Guangzhou 8th People’s Hospital in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2020. The Pakistani student infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was discharged from hospital Wednesday after recovering in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province. The student, who studies in Wuhan and visited Guangdong in mid-January and was isolated for treatment in the Guangzhou 8th People’s Hospital on Jan. 28, became the first cured foreign COVID-19 patient in the city. Five foreign COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospital in Guangdong, according to an official with the provincial health commission. (Photo by Wang Yan/Xinhua)