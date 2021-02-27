Pakistani FM terms ceasefire along LoC “important progress”

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday described the ceasefire agreement jointly announced by Pakistan and India as an “important progress.”

The Pakistani military said on Thursday that Pakistan and India have agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors, with effect from midnight of Wednesday to Thursday.

Qureshi said in a statement that violation of the ceasefire agreement was increasing tension in the region and was posing serious threats to peace.

“This could be a good beginning for the future. India will have to honor the ceasefire agreement,” he said, adding that Pakistan wants good relations with neighboring countries.

Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC in 2003. But both sides have routinely exchanged fire and accused each other of ceasefire violations.

The tension between the two sides has been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-controlled Kashmir region in August 2019. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response. Enditem