Pakistani, Indian military officers hold meeting along LoC: Pakistani army

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (Xinhua) — The Pakistani and Indian military officers held a meeting Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region weeks after both countries announced ceasefire along the LoC, the Pakistani army said.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing the implementation of the points agreed during the talks between the director generals of military operations of the two countries, Pakistani army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The statement said the meeting was at the level of brigade commanders.

Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC in 2003. But both sides had routinely exchanged fire and accused each other of ceasefire violations.

Tension between the two sides had been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-controlled Kashmir in August, 2019. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response.

However, the two militaries agreed last month for “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.”

Both sides had also decided to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence, according to a joint statement issued on Feb. 25.

Both sides had reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, according to the statement of last month. Enditem