Pakistani intelligence agencies identify major cyber attack by India: army

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Pakistan’s army said on Wednesday that Pakistani intelligence agencies have “identified a major cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cybercrimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.”

An army statement said various targets of the hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.

The statement from the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said that Pakistan’s army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures on cyber security.

An advisory is also being sent to all government departments and institutions for identifying lapses and enhancing respective cyber security measures, the statement said. Enditem