Pakistani journalists greet Anadolu Agency on 100th anniversary

KARACHI, Pakistan

Greeting Anadolu Agency on its 100th foundation day, leading Pakistani journalists view the agency as a credible news source that has added a new flavor to local media.

Anadolu Agency was officially launched on April 6, 1920, 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

It announced the first legislation passed by the assembly, which established the Republic of Turkey.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing its subscribers in more than 90 countries thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of correspondents and photojournalists in 100 countries.

“I congratulate the Anadolu Agency family on this historic occasion. It is not only the world’s oldest wire services but also the only agency that disseminate news in 13 languages,” said Arif Nizami, the editor-in-chief of leading English daily Pakistan Today.

Though, Anadolu Agency, he added, had recently introduced its services, especially the English service in Pakistan, it had proved itself as an alternative to other international news agency within a short span of time.

“Anadolu Agency is a credible and viable news source. It has immensely contributed to improve the quality of our newspaper. I wish the AA [Anadolu Agency] family all the best for its future endeavors,” said Nizami, a former president of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, which represents the editors of local newspapers, and magazines.

Naveed Hussain, the editor of another leading English daily Express Tribune, noted that Anadolu Agency has established itself as a credible news source at par with any top international news agency of the world.

“Heartbeat congratulations to Anadolu Agency on its 100th foundation day,” Hussain said, adding: “Apart from giving its audiences a different perspective on international news, Anadolu Agency is also doing some amazing reporting on Pakistan”.

“The agency has, no doubt, added quality to the print as well as digital platforms of The Express Tribune. I wish all the success to AA,” he maintained.

Mudassir Mirza, the editor of daily Jang, the country’s largest circulated Urdu daily, viewed Anadolu Agency as equally competitive to other leading global wire services because of its wide network, and objective reporting.

“I greet the Anadolu Agency management, its editors, reporters, and other staff on the 100th foundation day. It’s truly a historic moment,” Mirza said.

Anadolu Agency adds new dimension, vision, flavor to Pakistani media

Hamid Mir, a senior journalist, and analyst, who hosts popular talk show Capital Talk on the country’s largest private broadcaster Geo News, hailed Anadolu Agency’s reporting standards, particularly in regard to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I particularly want to highlight the high reporting standards Anadolu Agency has maintained with respect to ongoing coronavirus crisis. Its reporting is not only timely but more importantly accurate, careful, and objective”, Mir said.

“My best wishes to Anadolu Agency family,” he added.

Shahab Mahmood, the director news of local broadcaster Abb Takk News, observed that Anadolu Agency is highlighting the real issues relating to the Muslim world with a totally different perspective, which the Western news agency generally ignore.

“Anadolu Agency is a fresh addition to Pakistani media, but it has added a new dimension, vision and flavor to it,” Mahmood said.

“It’s news , analyses and soft images are very informative, interesting and enlightening. I wish all the success to Anadulu agency to continue to play its role to spread objective, informative and enlightening journalism in Pakistan and rest of the world”, he said.

President of Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Khan Faran and President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, in their separate messages, also congratulated Anadolu Agency on the 100th foundation day.

Faran said that Anadolu Agency presents a different perspective to its readers, which is not about to “balance” or “slant” the story by distorting the facts.

“The glaring example of this difference is the coverage of Palestine, Kashmir, Rohingya, and other occupied territories. Other international agencies never differentiate between occupation and the oppressed. Whereas, Anadolu Agency presents a true picture of the issue”, he said.

Ansari said that Anadolu Agency had played a role to bring the people of Pakistan and Turkey further closer.