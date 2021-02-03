Pakistani navy to host multinational maritime exercise

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Over 40 countries are expected to participate in a multinational maritime exercise to be hosted by the Pakistani Navy under the theme of “Together for Peace,” a spokesperson of the navy said on Sunday.

The exercise is expected to be commenced from Feb. 10 and the participating countries will take part in the drills with their assets and delegations, the spokesperson said.

This year, the exercise will focus on enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies to act as a bridge between the regions, and display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain, a handout by the navy said.

The drill is aimed at providing a common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identifying areas of common interests for group analysis and dialogues through the international Maritime Conference to be held on the sidelines of the drills, it said. Enditem