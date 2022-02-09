Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says he wants to bring the United States and China closer together.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, reiterated his desire to help ease tensions between the United States and China in order to avoid “another Cold War.”

Khan warned that the world should not be divided into two camps in an interview with the state-run China Global Television Network that aired Tuesday, saying that the world does not need another Cold War, which would benefit no one.

In fact, he went on to say, “everyone suffers.”

Khan’s four-day visit to Beijing, where he attended the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, came to a close on Sunday.

He said his country enjoys good relations with both Washington and Beijing, and wants to play a similar role to one it played in the 1970s, when it was “instrumental” in bringing the two rivals closer.

Khan referenced former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s famous visit to Beijing in 1971, which was facilitated by Islamabad, and said his country wants to “replay that role.”

He hoped the world would not face another situation like the Cold War between the US and the now-defunct USSR, in which Islamabad would be forced to choose sides.

According to Khan, relations between China and Pakistan have brought “stability” to the volatile region.

Both Islamabad and Beijing, he claimed, are dealing with the same “problem” in the form of “our big neighbor” India.

He was referring to rising border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, as well as the long-running Kashmir dispute between the two nuclear powers.

He went on to say that all political disagreements should be resolved through dialogue.

He claimed, however, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in India is “extremely nationalist.”

“We find it difficult to work with the Indian government, particularly because of Kashmir.”

“Our only issue with India is Kashmir, and instead of trying to resolve it, India has made things worse,” he said.

However, he believes that one day, all political disputes, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, will be resolved through political dialogue.

