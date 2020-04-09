Pakistani security forces kill 7 terrorists in two operations: army

ISLAMABAD, April 8 (Xinhua) — Pakistani security forces have killed seven terrorists in two tribal districts in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said late Tuesday night.

A Pakistani army statement said that “security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations during the last 24 hours on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan and Mohmand districts.”

The statement from the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said seven terrorists were killed during these operations.

Giving details about the operations, the statement said security forces carried out an operation in village Idel Khel of North Waziristan on credible intelligence information of the presence of terrorists.

Four terrorists were killed while trying to escape the security forces’ cordon, the statement said, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

In the other operation which is on a terrorist hideout in Mohmand district, three terrorists were killed, according to the statement.

The statement said improvised explosive devices, night vision equipment and extremist literature were recovered.

Pakistani militants established hideouts in the country’s tribal areas but the military has cleared most of the areas in major operations.