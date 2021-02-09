Pakistani star mountaineer among 3 missing during winter ascent of K2

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara went missing during his attempt to scale the world’s second-highest peak K2 in winter, with his two foreign teammates, said the secretary-general of Alpine Club Pakistan, a non-governmental organization working for promotion of mountaineering and adventure tourism in the country on Sunday.

Sadpara was attempting to scale K2 without supplemental oxygen, with John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile, when they lost contact and went missing on Friday owing to bad weather conditions, Karar Haidari, the secretary-general told Xinhua.

He said that a military helicopter conducted a search operation for the missing climbers to about 7,000 meters on the 8,611-meter peak, but returned without finding any trace of them, adding that the search operation will be resumed on Sunday.

The mountaineers reached the base camp in December last year together with over 60 climbers to make history by scaling K2 for the first time in winter.

A group of Nepalese climbers achieved the target last month by scaling K2, the only peak over 8,000 meters which was unscaled in winter, but others including Sadpara and his team continued the ascent.

The news of the climbers going missing on K2 grieved the whole country with the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressing concern over the matter, and directing the military team to expedite the search operation.

Sadpara’s son, who was initially accompanying him, but had to return halfway after some technical problem with his oxygen cylinder, reached the base camp and is guiding rescue teams and porters about the possible location of the climbers. Enditem