Pakistani throwball team to play series in Sweden this year

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (Xinhua) — The Pakistani throwball team will visit Sweden in October this year to play a three-match series against the hosts, local media reported Saturday morning.

Local media quoting Secretary-General of Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) Maqbool Arain reported that the national team would play a three-match series against Sweden during its visit.

The official added that the trials for the selection of the national team will be held in the southern port city of Karachi and the capital Islamabad in August.

“Following the trials, the PTF will select a group of 20 players, said the official adding that the group will go through a one-month training camp in Karachi from Sept. 1.

“The federation will announce the names of the 12-member team on Oct. 1, who will finally travel to Sweden,” the official added.

The official said that the trails and training camp will be held under strict standard operating procedures for the COVID-19 and it would be made sure that all players and officials of the team have three separate negative COVID-19 tests before traveling. Enditem