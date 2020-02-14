Pakistan’s National Assembly passes resolution to support China against novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday to express solidarity with China over its battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the resolution, the National Assembly appreciates the dedicated efforts and efficient policies made by the Chinese government and people in the anti-epidemic fight.

It commends the Chinese government for treating Pakistani citizens just like their own by providing them the best possible care, especially students in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, said the resolution.

Pakistan stands united with China and extends its full support at this difficult moment, it added.

The resolution came days after the country’s upper house of parliament unanimously passed a resolution on Monday evening to express solidarity with China over its fight against the epidemic.

Also on Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Aisha Farooqui said here during a weekly media briefing that four Pakistani students who were infected with the virus have recovered due to China’s exceptional medical treatment.

Pakistani missions and relevant authorities are in close contact with the Chinese government on the issue of Pakistani nationals in China affected by the outbreak who are receiving medical treatment from Chinese public health departments, Farooqui said.