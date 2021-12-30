Pakistan’s national carrier has resumed flights to Mashhad, Iran, after a five-year hiatus.

After a five-year hiatus, Pakistan’s national carrier resumes flights to Mashhad, Iran.

According to officials, the first PIA flight to Mashhad since 2017 departed from Pakistan’s northeastern city of Lahore.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan

Officials said on Thursday that Pakistan’s national flag carrier has resumed direct flights to Mashhad, Iran’s northeastern city, after a five-year hiatus.

According to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan, the first flight to Mashhad since 2017 departed from Lahore on Wednesday night.

“Flights to Mashhad are a continuation of previously launched flights to Najaf, Baghdad, and Damascus,” he said, adding that the new flight operations will assist Shia Muslims in visiting Iran’s holy sites.

In 2013, PIA suspended operations on some international routes, including Mashhad, due to financial losses.

Flights to the Iranian city were restored later, but were grounded again in 2017.