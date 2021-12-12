Pakistan’s prime minister has ordered’severe’ anti-illegal fishing measures in Gwadar.

Pakistan’s prime minister has issued “severe” orders to combat illegal fishing in Gwadar.

Thousands of fishermen and locals have protested illegal fishing in the port city, which is a key route for China’s multibillion-dollar CPEC project.

Pakistani city of Karachi

Pakistan’s prime minister ordered “strong” action against illegal fishing off the coast of Gwadar, a key route of the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), on Sunday, after a month of protests.

Hundreds of thousands of fishermen and residents have taken to the streets to demand an end to illegal fishing, the removal of security checkpoints from the city, and action against drug trafficking and wine shops.

“I have taken note of the very reasonable demands of Gwadar’s hardworking fishermen.

In a much-anticipated announcement on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Will be taking strong action against illegal trawler fishing and will also speak to CM (Chief Minister) Balochistan.”

Local fishermen accuse Chinese fishing companies of illegal fishing, claiming that it has robbed them of their only source of income.

Gwadar is a key deep seaport currently operated by China, which seeks direct access to the Indian Ocean through Gwadar as part of its (dollar)64 billion CPEC mega-project.

The economic corridor is expected to provide China with cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East, as well as millions of dollars in revenue for Pakistan in exchange for providing transit services to the world’s second-largest economy.

Despite this, many residents complain that the project has provided little benefit to them.

The protesters’ four major demands, including the closure of wine shops and the removal of “additional” security checkpoints, have been met, according to the government of the southwestern Balochistan province, of which Gwadar is a district.

Islamabad, for its part, has recently announced a number of solar power and potable water projects for Gwadar, a less-developed district on the Afghan-Iran border.

– Protests are led by a fisherman

For the past 28 days, Maulana Hidaytullah, a leader of the country’s mainstream religious party, Jamat-e-Islami, has led the massive protests.

A few months ago, the son of a fisherman made headlines when he posted on social media, “I’m coming this evening.”

Are you too?” went viral, prompting tens of thousands of locals to attend a protest rally, which is seen as the beginning of the ongoing movement.

His political party has never been successful.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.