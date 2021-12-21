Pakistan’s ruling party admits defeats in local elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has lost mayorships in major cities across the country, including in its stronghold province of Punjab.

The ruling party in Pakistan has suffered defeats in local elections in its stronghold province, with opposition parties winning mayorships in major cities, including the provincial capital.

According to unofficial results released Monday by Pakistan’s Election Commission, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party lost mayorships in several major cities and towns in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the provincial capital Peshawar.

The loss of Peshawar to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is seen as a major setback and a response to the PTI’s poor economic management, which has resulted in high inflation in recent years.

According to the election commission, the JUI-F’s Zubair Ali, who is a relative of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, received 62,388 votes to the PTI’s Rizwan Bangash’s 50,669 votes.

For over eight years, the PTI has ruled the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan.

In the first phase, over 12 million voters — seven million men and five and a half million women — were registered to vote in the 17 districts of the province.

Aside from mayorships, there were also elections for 64 town chairmen.

According to unofficial results, the JUI-F is leading in 19 seats, while the PTI is leading in 16 constituencies.

So far, the independents, the center-left Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as the main opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan People’s Party, have won 13, 8, 3, 3 and 1 seats, respectively.

Internal schisms, poor candidate choices, and rising inflation, according to Shibli Faraz, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology and a senior PTI leader, are key reasons for the party’s poor poll performance.