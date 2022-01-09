Pakistan’s top diplomat meets in Istanbul to discuss the UN mandate on the Kashmir dispute.

India is using ‘force and deception’ to prevent a UN-sanctioned plebiscite in Kashmir, according to Consul General Bilal Khan Pasha.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to a senior Pakistani diplomat stationed in Istanbul, India is “using force and deception” to prevent the implementation of UN resolutions calling for a plebiscite in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

“The UN Security Council (UNSC) has failed to fulfill its promise to the Kashmiri people due to Indian intransigence,” said Bilal Khan Pasha, Pakistan’s consul general in Istanbul.

Pasha was speaking to Anadolu Agency about UN resolutions granting the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination in determining the region’s political fate.

“The inalienable right to self-determination has been recognized in various human rights covenants and UN General Assembly and Security Council decisions,” the Pakistani diplomat said.

On May 5, 1949, the United Nations pledged to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir’s fundamental human rights.

“On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) pledged to fulfill Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under UN auspices,” Pasha said.

“This day serves as a reminder to the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, of the importance of upholding this commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the resolution, which has yet to be implemented, according to Pasha.

In January, India was the first to bring the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the United Nations Security Council.

1st of April, 1948

“The Security Council resolutions recognized that the final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the UN,” Pasha said, referring to the UNSC’s eight resolutions on the region.

He claimed that both Pakistan and India agreed to “this prescription,” but that India later “reneged on its promise and has used all manner of deception and force to avoid holding the plebiscite.”

Pakistan must “fulfill its obligations” as a dispute party.

Pasha stated that Pakistan “will fulfill its obligations” as a dispute party. He added, however, that it would take both Pakistan and.

