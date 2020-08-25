Palace Museum releases 2021 themed calendar

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, on Sunday held an online ceremony to release its themed calendar for the year 2021.

The 2021 calendar is themed on the Chinese zodiac Year of the Ox, featuring cultural relics related to the ox, and artifacts relevant to Chinese farming culture collected at the museum.

The Palace Museum-themed calendar is an important publication to display the collections of the museum, and a vehicle to promote Chinese traditional culture, said Wang Xudong, the museum’s curator.

Wang added that the museum would work with all sectors of society to explore the humanistic spirit and diverse values of the Forbidden City. Enditem