Palau’s president calls for a rethink after a bill on digital residency fails.

Palau’s president has asked for a rethink after a bill on digital residency failed.

As the senate votes no, President Whipps claims that digital residency will ‘diversify’ the economy of the Pacific Island nation.

According to local media, Palau’s president has urged the island nation’s senators to reconsider their decision to prohibit digital residency in the country.

According to the daily Island Times, the President Surangel Whipps Jr.’s government’s proposed Digital Residency Identification bill failed in the Senate and will be debated again on Tuesday.

“I am writing to urge you to take the digital residency bill under consideration and to pass it.”

On Monday, Whipps wrote to Senate President Hokkons Baules, saying that “digital residency offers Palau an innovative diversification of our economy and will be regulated to ensure that Digital residency is offered in a secure and reputable manner.”

Whipps stated that he would consider amendments to the bill.

Palau introduced digital residency for foreigners last month, describing it as “a way for businesses to use the country’s physical location to conduct digital business.”

On November, Whipps introduced the bill in the legislature.

2 aimed at “individuals and businesses who transact with cryptocurrency.”

The law, he claimed, would help Palau’s economy “diversify.”

The move is modeled after Estonia’s e-residency program, which was launched in 2014 and provides access to “Estonia’s transparent business environment: a new digital nation for the world.”

It enables non-resident entrepreneurs from all over the world to establish an EU-based company in Estonia and run it completely online from anywhere.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on again by Palau’s 13-member Senate.

Six senators voted against the bill, while five others voted in favor.

According to Senate rules, one senator’s abstention was counted as a “yes” vote.

Whipps also assured the legislature that the proposed legislation “would comply with best practices of the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Law.”

If the bill passes, non-resident citizens will be granted a government-issued digital residency, but not physical residency.