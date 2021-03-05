Palestine addresses official letter to Israel on holding elections: source

RAMALLAH, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Authority (PA) has addressed an official letter to Israel on holding the upcoming general elections in the Palestinian territories, said a senior PA official on Tuesday.

The official, who declined to be named, told Xinhua that the official letter included a request to allow holding the elections in East Jerusalem. He said the PA is waiting for Israel’s official response to the letter.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the 2021 general elections will include legislative elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and the Palestinian National Council elections on Aug. 31.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative elections in January 2006, where Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem were allowed by Israel to participate in racing and voting. Enditem