Palestine calls for pressure on Israel to hold general elections in East Jerusalem

RAMALLAH, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Palestine calls for international pressure on Israel to ensure holding the general elections in East Jerusalem, according to a senior official of the ruling Fatah party on Monday.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, said in a statement that the international pressure on Israel “is important to hold the general elections in the holy city as well as in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

Rajoub, who met in Ramallah with French Consul General in Jerusalem Rene Troccaz, said the role of France is important in monitoring the legislative elections scheduled to take place in Palestine on May 22.

Troccaz, according to the statement, welcomed the Palestinian efforts to hold the general elections, saying that France is ready to provide all the needed support for the democratic process in the Palestinian territories.

So far, Israel has not yet accepted or rejected holding the Palestinian general elections in East Jerusalem, although the Palestinians of the city participated in the legislative elections held in 2006.

In a decree issued in mid-January, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the 2021 general elections will include legislative elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and the Palestinian National Council elections on Aug. 31.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative elections in January 2006.

The internal Palestinian division between Hamas and Fatah began in 2007 when Hamas forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from Fatah. Enditem