Palestine continues to vaccinate medical staff in forefront of fighting COVID-19

RAMALLAH, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday continued to vaccinate its medical staff in the forefront of fighting against COVID-19.

In Nablus city in the northern West Bank, dozens of medical staff received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine in the presence of Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila. Meanwhile, in the city of Bethlehem, Palestinian health workers also got vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian health minister began the vaccination program in the occupied West Bank when she received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Hugo Chaves Hospital in the town of Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah, as the medical staff working in the intensive care units there also got vaccinated.

On Wednesday, al-Kaila said her ministry has received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, adding that the priority is for health sector crews because they are in close contact with coronavirus patients, and at the highest risk of getting infected with the disease.

She said the second group that will receive the vaccine is the elderly who are over 60 years old and those with chronic diseases.

The minister noted that some 5,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine will arrive in Palestine within days, in addition to 37,000 doses that will be provided by the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access initiative launched by the World Health Organization.

Al-Kaila added that the vaccination will continue until over 3 million people in the Palestinian territories are vaccinated, a process that is likely to take a few months.

The Palestinian government has also purchased AstraZeneca vaccines that will arrive in Palestine during the coming months, according to the health ministry.

On Wednesday, the ministry recorded 670 new coronavirus cases in Palestine, bringing the tally to 180,688 since March last year. Moreover, 10 fatalities from the new virus were reported in the Palestinian territories, raising the total number of deaths to 2,042. Enditem