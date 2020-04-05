Palestine extends state of emergency as COVID-19 cases reach 171

RAMALLAH, April 3 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Friday announced extending the state of emergency for another month in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree of expanding the state of emergency in Palestine for another month as a precautionary measure.

The president called on the authorities to continue their precautionary and protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Palestine.

The presidential decree came after the Ministry of Health on Friday morning declared 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in Palestine to 171, including 12 cases in Gaza Strip.

On March 5, Abbas declared a state of emergency for one month, after seven cases infected with the new coronavirus were reported in the district of Bethlehem.

Strict protective and precautionary measures have since been taken to prevent the spread of the virus, including shutting down public places.